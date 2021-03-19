ANECDOTE CANDLES

FRAGRANCE NOTES Citrus & Angelica - Inspired by the subtle strength of femininity, I’m Speaking is as fresh as it is grounding. Sparkling top notes of citrus, vetiver, and ozone float above a floral medley of violet, jasmine, and earthy angelica. A warming base of sandalwood and amber adds depth and complexity to the fragrance. Anecdote Candles is proud to donate 15% of this candle's net sales to She Should Run, a nonpartisan nonprofit working to dramatically increase the number of women considering a run for public office. To learn more, visit www.sheshouldrun.org.