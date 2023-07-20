I'm From

Mugwort - an ingredient that sounds like it belongs in a Harry Potter novel - has been utilised in this I’m From essence to aid with detoxifying and soothing skin. The refreshing and hydrating properties of Mugwort work to slowly reduce skin sensitivity while purifying oily and acne-prone skin types, leaving a soothing sensation behind. What are the key features and benefits of the I’m From Mugwort Essence? A refreshing, soothing essence Can reduce skin sensitivities Works to detoxify and balance skin Suitable for those with oily and acne-prone skin Contains a watery texture Leaves a refreshing and hydrating sensation What are the key ingredients of the I’m From Mugwort Essence? Mugwort Extract A soothing ingredient, mugwort aids with leaving behind a refreshing and hydrating sensation while working to purify and balance the skin within. It’s suitable for use on those with sensitive skin due to its soothing properties. Who is the I’m From Mugwort Essence recommended for? The I’m From Mugwort Essence contains a range of soothing and detoxifying benefits that make this essence most suitable for those with sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin.