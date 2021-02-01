OPI

I’m An Extra

$13.00

OPI Hollywood Infinite Shine Collection Award For Best Nails Goes To... - Sparkle with winning color with this brilliant blue long-lasting nail polish. Capture the essence of legendary Hollywood with this blue long-lasting nail polish. This gorgeous Infinite Shine will make you stand out. OPI's Infinite Shine is a three-step long lasting nail polish line that provides gel-like high shine and 11 days of wear. Use with Infinite Shine Primer and Infinite Shine Gloss for extended wear. Available to professional nail technicians only. Made in the USA.