Lulus

I’m All Yours Cream Ruffled Maxi Dress

$72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! The Lulus I'm All Yours Cream Ruffled Maxi Dress is dedicated to making you look lovely! Gauzy woven chiffon sweeps from ruffled short sleeves into a plunging V-neckline and a matching V-back. A banded empire waist, with a set of tying details at the front and back, sits atop a cascading maxi skirt with a front slit. Hidden back zipper/clasp.