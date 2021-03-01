Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers

“i’m A Luxury” Sweater – Preorder

£260.00

*DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND, THE MEN'S "I'M A LUXURY" SWEATER IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER ONLY. Your sweater will be made (with love) just for you and shipped to you. We are now taking orders for sweaters that will be delivered in February-March 2021. Sweaters are made and delivered on a first-come, first-served basis. Because your sweater is being made-to-order just for you, we cannot accommodate cancellations and returns at this time (we will do our best to accommodate exchanges, pending availability). Please keep this in mind when finalizing your order — we hope you understand and apologize for any inconvenience. Most of all, we look forward to sending a sweater your way soon.* Gyles & George created the original "I'm a Luxury" jumper in the early '80s in a range of colors. One of their sweaters on this design in a soft pink was famously worn by Princess Diana. For the first time since the '90s, this design is back, produced as an official, exclusive collaboration between Gyles & George and Rowing Blazers.