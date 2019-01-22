Warm and comfortable---Thicken Puffer padded long Coat with Faux Fur Trim Hood. perfect for those cold winter days . Duarable and convinient--- top brand YKK zipper with two-way style.2 front Hand Pockets with Zipper Closure.The zippered slant side pocket keeps small items secure . Windproof and water-resistant---Water-resistant exterior fabric sheds snowfall.Long sleeves and ribbing cuff design protect you from winter wind . True to size ,please choose according to your normal US size.Recommended hand wash, advise to wash and iron the garment on reverse . Life time guarantee---You can exchange this coat or get full refund at any time in case that size or quality problem occurs, or you don't like it after you use it for long time .