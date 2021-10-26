Brunna Mancuso x H&M

Illustrative Poster

£19.99

Brunna Mancuso x H&M Home. Poster featuring an illustration of a woman. Position a strong motif on a wall to play the main role in a room or combine several motifs to give your home an individual style. Sturdy 300 gsm paper with a slightly glossy finish. Brunna Mancuso creates her beautiful art in her studio in São Paulo, Brazil. Her posters are made using different mediums – watercolour, gouache and acrylic – and portray Brunna’s favourite motif: women.