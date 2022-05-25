David's Bridal

Illusion Long Sleeve Lace Appliqued Wedding Dress

$1399.00

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

Intricate floral lace appliques, embellished with nearly 4,000 beads and sequins, adorn the illusion plunge bodice and trim keyhole back of this romantic wedding dress. The soft, sweeping skirt is finished with a fashion-forward double slit that lends movement to every step, while elegant long sleeves add just the right amount of coverage. Galina Signature, exclusively at David's Bridal Polyester Sweep train Back zipper; fully lined Dry clean Imported