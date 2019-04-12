Hourglass

Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint

For a luminous, skin-perfecting finish and serious complexion-enhancing benefits, Hourglass’ Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint is a foolproof foundation option. The superior formula features advanced technology to promote the appearance of a smoother, firmer and more youthful complexion; it’s fortified with Hourglass’ Hyaluronan Complex, an advanced form of hyaluronic acid that plumps up fine lines and wrinkles to minimise their appearance. With a whipped and creamy texture, this skin tint is a pleasure to use, gliding on to give medium-to-full coverage and enhanced with pearlescent pigments to infuse the complexion with a luminous glow. Broad spectrum SPF 15 sun protection helps to shield skin from damaging rays and the formula comes in 12 versatile shades to suit your natural skin tone – from cool-toned ‘Vanilla’ to neutral, medium-deep ‘Sable’ via golden ‘Sand’.