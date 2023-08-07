Hourglass

Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint

At Mecca

I brought this shade online (for all of my girlies who don’t have a Mecca in their city, RIP) after doing a lot of research and checking how it would compare to my foundation shade (NARS sheer glow in Mont Blanc) It’s definitely on the yellow side if you’re wondering and does oxidise a wee bit but ultimately it’s a really pretty finish, I use strobe cream underneath and it holds out for 5 - 6 hours on my skin before it goes a little shiny on my forehead, nose sides and chin. What really surprised me was how thick it is? Like - she’s a thick cream? It’s not really a ‘tint’ and I find I have to use a decent amount to get an even coverage.. Eye Colour Hazel Recommends this product ✔ Yes Originally posted on meccacosmetica.co.nz