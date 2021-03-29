Laura Mercier

Illuminating Powder

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Four luminous shades blend together to fit any skin tone for a sun kissed finish. Apply sheer hues across the face to add warmth and subtle glow, or build color within the apples of the cheeks for a luminous flush. WHAT IT DOES: The longlasting, light and color rich, powder formula adheres comfortably to the skin Each shade blends evenly for the illusion of natural, sun-kissed radiance Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 329268