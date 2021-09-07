Ethereal Visions

Illuminated Tarot Deck

In creating Ethereal Visions Tarot Matt Hughes has drawn inspiration from the Art Nouveau movement, adopting its distinctive style and meticulous approach to craftsmanship. The artist has also created two additional cards to supplement the traditional Major Arcana. Every detailed image in the 80-card deck is hand drawn and colored. Each card is illuminated with gold foil stamping, to elegant effect. Includes a 48-page booklet. Matt Hughes is a self-taught artist who focuses on the aesthetic approaches referred to today as "The Golden Age of Illustration." His style combines inspiration from the Art Nouveau, Pre-Raphaelite and Symbolist movements, to produce an artistic expression uniquely his own.