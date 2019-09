ModCloth

Illuminated Elegance Chiffon Maxi Dress

Nothing can rival your glow, but this black maxi dress from our ModCloth namesake label sure comes close! Enlightening the area with its vibrant magenta, green, and orange florals, this high-neckline gown flaunts a tied back keyhole, a sash topping its elasticized waist, and a chiffon material that flows ever-so-spiritedly. What a sight!