Illuminate Clarifying Face Mask

Description *APPROXIMATE SHIPPING DATE: Pre-orders placedby June 15, ship end of June. Pre-order placed June 16 or later ship mid-July. Achieve youthful, radiant and smooth skin with this revitalizing blend of detoxifying clays, superfoods and pure plant botanicals formulated to clear complexion, minimize the appearance of pores, brighten and soften skin, increase cell turnover, and promote healthy, glowing skin. Honey, rich in natural antioxidants and antimicrobial properties, acts as an anti-aging agent and moisturizer, protects skin from harmful UV rays and facilitates the skin’s ability to rejuvenate. Coconut milk, packed with vitamins C, E, B1, B3, B5, and B6 as well as copper, iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, helps maintain elasticity and flexibility of skin and prevents wrinkles, sagging skin and age spots. Additionally, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and trace elements, including, niacin, riboflavin, potassium, beta-carotene, manganese and zinc from aloe vera, rose petals, camu camu, cacao and celtic sea salt combine to hydrate skin, soothe rashes and skin irritations, increase collagen production and cell rejuvenation, heal blemishes and acne scars, reduce hyperpigmentation, promote skin elasticity, protect skin against damaging free radicals. This Holy Grail combination is both clarifying and soothing and does not leave skin dry or raw. It’s great for all skin types as it balances both dry and oily skin. Cruelty Free Gluten Free GMO Free Paraben Free Phosphate Free Sulfate Free Toxin Free Size – 100ml/3.4 oz