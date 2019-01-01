Illamasqua

Illamasqua Precision Brow Gel (various Shades)

£18.50

Expertly frame your face with Illamasqua Brow Gel, a rich, highly pigmented brow gel-cream that works to enhance the natural shape and colour of your eyebrows. Helping you achieve groomed, fuller-looking eyebrows, the soft textured, water-resistant formula glides effortlessly through the brows, delivering natural-looking colour with long-wearing results. In one sweep, brows are shaped, defined and controlled. Smudge-proof. Made in Italy.