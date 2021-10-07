Illamasqua

Illamasqua Infinite Masquara

C$35.00 C$28.00

At LookFantastic

Achieve high-impact lashes with the Illamasqua Infinite Masquara. The creamy, jet-black mascara coats your lashes from root to tip, helping to lift and lengthen their appearance. The formula is infused with a blend of vegan waxes designed to provide a lightweight, flexible feel with long-lasting staying power. Complete with a unique brush with varying bristle lengths, the mascara offers a voluminous and fanned-out lash effect. Suitable for contact lens wearers and sensitive eyes. Ophthalmologically tested.