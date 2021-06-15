Diptyque

Ilio Eau De Toilette

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Diptyque

Prickly pear, Bergamot, Jasmine On the coast, the rocky cliffs plunge into waves caressed by the sun. The sea stretches to the horizon to meet the sky. For diptyque's founders, the Mediterranean was the "landscape of the soul". This is where they came in the summer, to relax and repose in the heart of unspoilt nature. Ilio is a tribute to this Mediterranean land bathed in light and fragrance. At the heart of the composition is an unusual fruit with fresh, juicy notes: the prickly pear. Bergamot illuminates its liveliness while jasmine brings nuance, softening its green facets with a delicate floral note. The final touch: iris rounds out the accord with a velvety softness. The artist Luke Edward Hall has illustrated the iconic oval on this limited-edition bottle – a creation of colourful simplicity that celebrates the authenticity of nature in the summertime. Each fragrance purchase will now include a matching sample. Use the sample to test the fragrance on your skin before opening the full-size bottle. We will gladly accept unopened returns within 28 days of original purchase, free of charge.