Remington

Ilight Pro Plus Quartz Intense Pulsed Light Hair Removal System, Ipl6000q

$381.96

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Meet our powerful hair removal system for permanent hair reduction that you can achieve in the comfort of our own home. The REMINGTONreg, iLIGHTreg, Pro Plus Quartz system uses professional Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology. This system is FDA cleared and clinically proven^^^ to reveal your smooth, beautiful skin. To ensure comfortable at-home use, we have 5 power levels and a skin tone tester to help determine if the device is safe for your skin. Permanent hair reduction is defined as the long-term stable reduction in number of hairs regrowing when measured at 6, 9, and 12 months after the completion of a treatment regimen. Individual results vary. In clinical testing on the body, the upper quartile of treatment site averages 94.3% fewer hairs after just three treatments. On average, participants had 66% fewer hairs 12 months after just three treatments. ^Based on a 2017 test comparing the iLIGHTreg, IPL6500 to Triareg, LHR 4.0, Gillettereg, Venusreg, Naked Skinreg,, Philipsreg, Lumea, Silk'n™ Flash Go, Silk'n™ Glide, and Illuminage™ Beauty Me ^^Based on comparison of average hair reduction reported from Triareg, Beauty 4X Laser and Gillettereg, Venusreg, Silk Expert by Braun respective studies. ^^^FDA 510K clearance letter #K140631.