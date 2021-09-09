Ilia

Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 40

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Need help finding your shade? Chat Live with one of our clean beauty experts This Product Is: a clean, tinted serum that provides light, dewy coverage with mineral SPF and active levels of skincare ingredients—now available in 30 flexible shades. Good For: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 fuses skincare, makeup and sun protection. This serum with non-nano zinc oxide provides weightless mineral protection from UVA, UVB, UVC, and blue light with no white cast. It‘s free of silicones, oil, fragrance, and chemical sunscreen, and clinically tested to be non-comedogenic and safe for sensitive skin. Upon application, the formula will appear lighter to help guide you in applying SPF. After 30-60 seconds, it will dry down to its true tone. Available in 30 flexible shades that adapt to multiple skin tones. Key Ingredients: Plant-based Squalane: helps hydrate and improve elasticity without clogging pores. Niacinamide: helps smooth texture, minimize the appearance of pores, soften lines, and promote even tone. Hyaluronic Acids (macro + micro): penetrate at different levels to help plump and boost skin’s moisture levels. Non-Nano Zinc Oxide: clean, mineral sunscreen that shields skin from UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light & IR Shop Super Serum Skin Tint in 30 shades: ST0.5 Skye: for very fair skin with neutral undertones ST1 Rendevous: for very fair skin with cool undertones ST2 Tulum: for fair skin with warm undertones ST2.5 Sombrio: for fair skin with warm olive undertones ST3 Balos: for fair skin with neutral cool undertones ST4 Formosa: for fair skin with neutral warm undertones ST5 Bom Bom: for light skin with neutral undertones ST6 Ora: for light skin with warm undertones ST6.5 Kai: for light-medium skin with cool undertones ST7 Diaz: for light-medium skin with neutral undertones ST8 Shela: for light-med skin with neutral warm undertones ST9 Paloma: for medium skin with neutral undertones ST9.5 Baikal: for medium skin with warm undertones ST10 Porto Ferro: for medium skin with golden undertones ST11 Matira: for medium-tan skin with cool undertones ST11.5 Morgat: for medium skin with olive undertones ST12 Kokkini: for tan skin with neutral warm undertones ST12.5 Ramla Bay: for tan skin with golden undertones ST12.75 Papakolea: for tan skin with olive undertones ST13 Kamari: for tan-dark skin with neutral warm undertones ST13.5 Rialto: for tan-dark skin with golden undertones ST14 Dominica: for dark skin with neutral undertones ST14.5 Honopu: for dark skin with olive undertones ST15 Porto Covo: for dark skin with neutral cool undertones ST16 Pavones: for dark skin with cool undertones ST16.5 Jardin: for dark-deep skin with golden undertones ST17 Miho: for deep skin with neutral cool undertones ST17.5 Perissa: for deep skin with golden undertones ST18 Roque: for deep skin with cool undertones ST19 Lovina: for deep skin with neutral undertones