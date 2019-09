Faithfull the Brand

Ilia Rayon Mini Dress

£144.00

At Selfridges

FAITHFULL THE BRAND says every piece is made “with the modern traveller in mind” and we can see ourselves wearing the Ilia mini dress in various locations: Bali (where it was made by local artisans with equally local resources), New York, Nigeria, you name it. The zebra pattern feels distinctly contemporary, as do the plunging neckline and flared hem. Dress down with white trainers or up with kitten heels. Easy.