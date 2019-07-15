ILC

Ilc Rgb Led Light Bulb, Color Changing Light Bulb Dimmable

High quality standards and friendly customer services: 2-year-warranty and 90-day-refund guarantee. If you have any question or get defective lights, please contact us customer service center, we will give the solution within 12 hours. Features: Multifunctional light bulb: LED RGB with remote control, colour-changing lights, brightness adjustment and 270-degree light bulb. Anytime atmosphere setting: 12 top favourite colour with Flash and Smooth modes. b.Flash mode and Smooth mode gives you a stage effect when enjoy concert or stage performances. Light assistance: The light has brightness that equivalent to 100% brightness 20W incandescent. Not only higher brightness, but also 6 levels adjustment is provided. A better light solution: Dual Memory and Wall Switch Control Support: Dual Storage (a better solution) that remembers the last static colour or dynamic mode you used and stores the last set colour. In the case of absence of the remote control, the wall switch still maintains the basic operation of the light because of a default lighting cycle (100% white mode energy saving mode final set RGB colour and lightness). Must-have Timing function: you can set the hours you want to turn off the light. Cycle timing of (24 hours) is another surprise timing option. We can install the light in the courtyard, the court and the corridor, and set the cycle time (24 hours). Technical Parameters:. Power: 3 Watts Input Voltage: 85-265V Universal Brightness: 200 LM Color temperature: 5700K National Radio: >- 80 Beam angle: 270° What you get: iLC light bulb x4 Remote control x2 iLC User manual x1 2-year-warranty and 90-day-refund guarantee