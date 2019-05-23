Description
Gathered top from Ciao Lucia. Midweight jacquard with metallic yarns. Scoop neckline. Thick, elasticized straps. Tortoise button closure. Elasticized back strap with cutout below. Drawcord adjustments at neckline and waist. Cropped.
• Jacquard
• 100% polyester
• Dry clean
• Made in USA
Sizing
Garment Measurements
15" chest
13" shoulder to shoulder
13" front length
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'8" | 31" bust | 24.5" waist | 36" hips
Fit Notes
Standard fit.
