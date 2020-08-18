Il Papavero

Il Papavero (bag-in-box) Nv

£17.97

Buy Now Review It

At Laithwaite's Wine

Il Papavero has been a chart topping customer favourite for years, a wine for all seasons, the silken Italian charmer with incomparable versatility. It’s a great party red with or without food and partners the universe of pasta and pizza dishes effortlessly. The value too is second to none. The secret? Papavero maestro Scipione Giuliani, plain ‘Scipi’ to his mates. A fifth generation winemaker and quintessential Italian gent. Every vintage he selects only the ripest, most flavoursome grapes from the top performing regions to ensure Il Papavero is consistently delicious with soft, supple, red berry vibrancy. Sangiovese from the Marches, Abruzzi Montepulciano, plus Negroamaro and Nero d’Avola from the south. A truly luscious combination.