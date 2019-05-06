Opalhouse

Ikat Tufted Velvet Quilt Coral

$69.98 $48.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Add some chic style to your bedroom with the Ikat Tufted Velvet Quilt from Opalhouse™. Soft and plush, the coral ikat-print quilt is crafted from a velvet fabric, bolstered with tufted stitching and lofty fill to keep you warm and comfortable all night long. The velvet tufted quilt features an abstract ikat pattern in light tones on a coral background to brighten up your room's decor, and it reverses to solid white on the other side for a finished look.This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you’ve been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse.We’re committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances.