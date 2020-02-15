Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Anthropologie
Ikat Tia Dining Chair
$398.00
$224.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
The sleek, contemporary lines of this dining chair complement both rustic and modern decor.
Need a few alternatives?
Burrow
Nomad Loveseat
$995.00
$895.00
from
Burrow
BUY
Foundstone
Derry 88" Square Arm Sofa
$1350.00
$610.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Tracey Boyd
Odetta Three-drawer Dresser
$1298.00
$727.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Ulla Petite Accent Chair
$498.00
$277.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Piper Chandelier
$698.00
$279.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Barbara Crocheted Clutch
$78.00
$34.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Naomi Sweater
$98.00
$29.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Ursa Cardigan
$140.00
$44.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Furniture
Burrow
Nomad Loveseat
$995.00
$895.00
from
Burrow
BUY
Foundstone
Derry 88" Square Arm Sofa
$1350.00
$610.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Tracey Boyd
Odetta Three-drawer Dresser
$1298.00
$727.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Ulla Petite Accent Chair
$498.00
$277.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted