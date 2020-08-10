Halo

Ii Headband Sweatband Pullover

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

MAXIMUM ABSORPTION-63% Nylon 23% Polyester 14% Lycra -Dryline fabric absorbs, wicks, dries quickly, and eliminates odors by inhibiting the growth of bacteria through the infusion of silver ions into the fabric SWEAT STOPPING SWEATBAND-This headband doesn't just absorb sweat, our patented silicone SweatSeal channels sweat back and away from the eyes, face, and glasses MEN OR WOMEN'S HEADBAND-This lightweight pullover headband features our newest, breathable, soft fabric making this the most comfortable athletic headband you will ever wear- Anatomical design tapers for perfect ear clearance NON SLIP GRIP TECHNOLOGY-Will not slip; holds the band in place and keeps your hair back during the most extreme workout STOP THE BURN-No more burning eyes from salty sweat The Halo II Pullover Sweatband is our best-selling headband. Featuring the patented Sweat Seal Grip Technology and Dryline fabric, this athletic sweatband will redirect sweat and moisture away from your eyes and face. The Halo II - pullover sweatbands are great for running, cycling, or virtually any other activity that will work up a sweat. They fit comfortably under helmets and are great headbands for men or women. Will not lose shape, form, or stretch out. Made in the USA.