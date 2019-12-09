iHome

Ihome Zenergy Dream Mini Izbt7 Bluetooth Bedside Sleep Therapy Machine

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Bluetooth: Wireless Audio Streaming, Enjoy Your Favorite Tunes Sound Therapy: 16 Soothing, Nature Sound Recordings and White Noise Designed to help your Mind and Body Relax Light Therapy: 14 Specially Designed Light Therapy Programs to promote Sleep at Night and Increase Energy During the Day LED Color Blending: Full Spectrum Color Changing Modes to Enhance Any Mood Dual Sleep Timer and Dual Alarm: Gradual Sleep to Custom Light and Sound Programs or Bluetooth Audio, Gradual Wake and Customizable Settings