iHome

Ihome Mirror With Bluetooth Audio

$79.99 $49.88

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Look your best while enjoying your favorite music. Use the distortion-free mirror for your best beauty routine and the removable 3.5" 10x detail mirror for detailed grooming. Bright accent LEDs with high and low settings provide natural looking light for a look that's right in any situation. Stream audio wirelessly via Bluetooth from your mobile device. Built-in mic, digital voice echo cancellation and answer and end controls make speakerphone use a pleasure. Siri and Google Now support to enjoy voice control features like playlists, weather, news and other requests. The 1 Amp USB port charges mobile devices. The bright LEDs and audio work independently while operating on the included AC adapter.