STOCK UP! BECCA Cosmetics online through 9/30 while supplies last! Don't see your shade available online? Check out your local ULTA store. BECCA's Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter is a liquid highlighter for face and body that gives skin an all over pearlized glow. Harness the power of liquified light with this weightless face and body highlighter. Multi-dimensional micro-pearls are suspended in BECCA's crystal-gel formula to give skin a pearlized glow that is transfer and water resistant. Infused with an energizing fragrance blend of juicy pineapple, fresh coconut, and orange flower notes, the moisturizing formula and uplifting scent provide a multisensory experience that ignites optimism and lights you up from the outside in, inside out. Enriched with sunflower oil and vitamin E for all day moisture, this highlighter can be layered for a liquid lens flare, or sheered out for a dewy after glow. This product is vegan. BECCA is cruelty-free and PETA certified. Key Ingredients: Sunflower Oil & Vitamin E: Nourish and soften skin Key Benefits: Water and transfer resistant Immediate and all day moisture on face and body Radiance all day on the body All day wear on the face Dermatologist tested Non acnegenic Non comedogenic What it's formulated without: Gluten Silicone Parabens Phthalates Sulfates Talc Alcohol Mineral Oil 2020 Allure Best of Beauty Award, BECCA Cosmetics Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter, Best Liquid Highlighter