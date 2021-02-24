Becca

Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter

$38.00

Harness the power of liquified light with this weightless face and body highlighter. Multi-dimensional micro-pearls are suspended in our crystal-gel formula to give skin a pearlized glow that is transfer and water resistant. Infused with an energizing fragrance blend of juicy pineapple, fresh coconut, and orange flower notes, the moisturizing formula and uplifting scent provide a multisensory experience that ignites optimism and lights you up from the outside in, inside out. Enriched with sunflower oil and vitamin E for all day moisture, this highlighter can be layered for a liquid lens flare, or sheered out for a dewy after glow. Shade Descriptions: Acceptance: soft golden pearl that reflects pink (try this if you like Liquid Highlighter in Pearl). Passion: pale, incandescent pearl that reflects gold (try this if you like Liquid Highlighter in Moonstone or Opal). Creativity: soft golden pearl that reflects peachy-pink (try this if you like Liquid Highlighter in Champagne Pop). Gratitude: warm copper pearl that reflects rose gold (try this if you like Liquid Highlighter in Rose Gold). Strength: radiant bronze pearl that reflects gold (try this if you like Liquid Highlighter in Topaz). How To Use: For use on body including arms, legs, shoulders, and décolleté, use 2-3 drops and massage to blend. For use on the highpoints of the face such as the cheekbones and the bridge of the nose, apply 1 drop, tap and massage to blend. Breathe deep and inhale the scent that will ignite optimism and light you up, outside in, inside out. 2020 Allure Best of Beauty Award, BECCA Cosmetics Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter, Best Liquid Highlighter This product is vegan. BECCA is cruelty-free and PETA certified. Shop Barbie's exclusive shade of Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter here.