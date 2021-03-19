United States
Igloo
Igloo X Grateful Dead Cooler
$12.50
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 60152873; Color Code: 095 A classic for picnics and pool days, this Cooler from Igloo is updated with a groovy Grateful Dead print with the original design you know and love. Top with handle hinges open from button to reveal whatever snacks you packed. With a pebbled texture. Fits up to 26 12 oz cans. Content + Care - Polypropylene, polyethylene, stainless steel, polyurethane - Food safe - Hand wash - Not dishwasher, microwave or oven safe - Imported Size - 14 qts - Dimensions: 14.5”l x 10.51”w x 13.61”h