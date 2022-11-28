Wondershop

Igloo Cave Cat Bed

$20.00 $14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 16.77 Inches (L), 11.89 Inches (H) x 16.77 Inches (W) Weight: 1.1 Pounds Intended Pet Type: Cat Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor Fill Material: Polyester Breed size: Small (0-25 Pounds) Pet bed style: Enclosed Bed Material: Polyester Care & Cleaning: Wash Separately Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 85695990 UPC: 085239328996 Item Number (DPCI): 083-09-0241 Origin: Imported Description Your cat can enjoy long winter naps in this Igloo Cave Cat Bed from Wondershop™. Made from soft, lightweight fabric with cozy filling, this cat bed is designed as a white igloo with a blue insert featuring white snowflake print. Great for placement in any of your cat's favorite sleeping areas, it also blends in seamlessly with your holiday decor. Wondershop™: Welcome to the Wondershop. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.