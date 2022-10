IGK

Legendary Dream Hair Shampoo

$31.00 $21.70

Buy Now Review It

Description A multi-benefit shampoo that adds moisture, shine, bounce and smoothness while nourishing the scalp for stronger, healthier looking hair. Benefits Delivers softness, smoothness, strength, shine Supports scalp with microbiome prebiotics Suggested Use After cleansing, apply from mid-lengths to ends Rinse. Pair with Dream Hair Shampoo.