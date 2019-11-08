Iga

Iga Cuff Bracelet

$58.00

At Soko

A modern tradition—a customizable cuff, the best friend bracelet evolved. Featuring up to four hand stamped letters and/or numbers per side, this cuff bracelet can be personalized with the initials of the people closest to you. You brought this to life— the ones who wanted and asked for a way to share an inextricable connection. Both handmade and thoughtful, it’s the perfect gift for you or someone else. Handcrafted in brass by artisans in Kenya using traditional techniques. Pair with the Iga Pinky Ring to complete the look. Details All personalized products are final sale. Handcrafted in brass by artisans in Kenya. Silver products are brass with a chrome plating. Your purchase promotes artisan innovation + entrepreneurship. To learn more about keeping your jewelry shining like new, see our Product Care Guide. Specs One Size. Interior Diameter: 55mm Opening: 27mm Thickness: 3mm