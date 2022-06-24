Yinka Ilori

Ife Enamel Pin By Yinka Ilori

The design for this enamel pin represents the interconnectivity that love creates, while the title Ife is taken from the Yoruba word for love. Yinka Ilori is a multi-disciplinary artist, drawing on the parables and verbal traditions of his British-Nigerian heritage to create a bold visual language that resonates with a global audience. Created exclusively for the V&A. Details • Made in the UK