Yinka Ilori
Ife Enamel Pin By Yinka Ilori
£6.50
At V&A
The design for this enamel pin represents the interconnectivity that love creates, while the title Ife is taken from the Yoruba word for love. Yinka Ilori is a multi-disciplinary artist, drawing on the parables and verbal traditions of his British-Nigerian heritage to create a bold visual language that resonates with a global audience. Created exclusively for the V&A. Details • Made in the UK