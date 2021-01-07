United States
iDesign
Idesign Cabinet Turntable
$19.99$14.99
At Bed Bath & Beyond
Useful in cabinets and pantries, the iDesign Cabinet Turntable is an easy glide organizer allowing you access to items in just a spin. High sides keep items from falling out and contains the clutter. Clear plastic allows you to view labels easily. Ideal for cabinet and pantry storage Operates on smooth-gliding, stainless steel ball bearings for an easy spin High sides keep items from falling out Constructed of durable, shatter-resistant plastic Wipe clean Measures 11.5 diameter x 3.4" H Weighs 1 lb. Mix and match with other sized organizers in iDesign Plastic Cabinet Organizer Collection (sold separately) Imported skuId : 66763642