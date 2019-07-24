Vichy

Ideal Soleil Cream Spf 60 Face And Body

C$29.99 C$28.49

Buy Now Review It

At well.ca

The photostable formula with Mexoryl XL, a patented broad spectrum filtering system, along with other powerful filters, protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays. Photostable, the formula doesn't lose its efficiency during sun exposure. Product Features : Efficacy tested under dermatological control.HypoallergenicWith soothing and fortifying Vichy Thermal Spa WaterParaben free Skin Type: Sensitive, Normal, Oily, Combination, DrySkin Concern: Sun ProtectionComplete the Routine:Vichy Ideal Soleil Ultra-Fluid SPF 50 FaceVichy Ideal Soleil After Sun MilkVichy Ideal Soleil Lip Protection Stick SPF 30 Directions of Use: Apply liberally over face and body 15 to 30 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply as needed after swimming, towel drying and/or heavy perspiration. Find in store at your nearest Rexall.