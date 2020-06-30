Liha Beauty

Idan is the Yoruba word for magic, which is the only word to describe our sublime moisturising oil. Made with natural, cold-pressed coconut oil into which a Tuberose flower has been immersed, ensuring the wonderful scent of this night-blooming flower is absorbed naturally into the oil by a traditional African process of enfleurage. Uses and Benefits As well as smelling divine, Tuberose has naturally warming and aphrodisiac qualities. We love to use this for absolutely everything from facial oil to leave-in hair conditioner, or if we are feeling really indulgent, slathering it head to toe before bed and rinsing off in the morning for truly silky fragranced skin. Some customers have even been known to decant it and use as a solid perfume. Let us know what new uses you discover! How To Use This natural product will solidify in cooler temperatures. Place under warm/hot running water or in your shower until it returns to liquid. You only need a small amount of liquid that can be applied everywhere - body, hair, face, hands, and feet. Ingredients: Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Flower Parfum (Fragrance), Polianthes Tuberosa (Tuberose) Flower, *Benzyl Benzoate, *Linalool, *Cinnamal, *Benzyl Alcohol. *Naturally occurring in the fragrance