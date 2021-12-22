ID Lubricants

Sensation Warming Personal Lubricant Bottle

$11.23

WARMING WATER BASED FORMULA – Based on the same award-winning ID Glide formula, ID Sensation provides a gentle warming sensation for men, women and couples. FORMULATED WITH NATURAL EXTRACTS – Natural ingredients, Vanillyl Butyl Ether and Cinnamon are combined to respond naturally to your body creating a warming sensation, which is perfect for those looking to spice things up. NON-STAINING, EASY TO CLEAN – Rinses off easily with just water, making it perfect for easy use and clean up! TOY FRIENDLY, CONDOM COMPATIBLE – Compatible with silicone and rubber toys, natural rubber latex, polyurethane, and polyisoprene condoms. MADE IN THE USA, FDA 510K CLEARED – ID Lubricants researches, develops and compounds all of its own formulas in-house. ID Sensation is a water based personal lubricant formulated for those who want an additional warming sensation during sex. If you are someone who prefers a gentle, warming and stimulating sensation in a lubricant, ID Sensation is the right lube for you! Whether you want to experience more pleasure, or need help with discomfort during sex or just want to spice things up in the bedroom, using the right lube for you can make all the difference. ID Lubricants, no one does it better! This formula is made in the USA and is FDA cleared. Available in 1 fl oz, 2.2 fl oz, 4.4 fl oz, 8.5 fl oz dispensing cap bottles and 12ml tubes.