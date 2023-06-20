Mirenesse

The new iCurl Mascara from Mirenesse has been created using the iCurl Sculptor Brush and iCurl Memory Formula for the ultimate curl and holding power. It makes the perfect companion to the iCurl Twin Heated Lash Curler! iCurl Mascara lifts the lashes up to a 90 degree curl for never before possible wide-eyed beautiful dramatic lash lift and curl that lasts all day and night. The longer you use it, the curlier your lashes become! The Brush Mirenesse's unique iCurl Sculptor Brush is designed to hug the lashes with its crescent moon shape with grooves that fit lashes in between the strands to cover the whole lid edge from end to end for the curviest multiplied look of more lashes! New wavy filament fibre brush technology allows the brush to glide smoothly and evenly through the lashes without the pulling, poking and pinching. The Formula iCurl Memory Formula gives you more curl and more lift the more you use it! With double the amount of black pigment and an inbuilt Glossing Coat, lashes are more resistant to breakage thanks to lash conditioning Panthenol/ Provitamin that gives you ultra lustrous healthier, longer and stronger lashes, you will never go back to ordinary black. From from: - Alcohol - Parabens - Synthetic Fragrance - Petrolatum - Mineral Oil - Propylene Glycol Cruelty Free, contact lens safe and ideal for sensitive eyes.