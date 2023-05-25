Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
rag & bone
Icons Maxine Stripe Button-up Shirt
$195.00
$146.25
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A classic striped cotton-poplin shirt adds a playful note by switching up the pattern on the chest pocket.
Need a few alternatives?
StitchAtelierr
Love You To The Moon And To Saturn Tshirt
BUY
£16.75
£22.34
Etsy
TeeAtelier
Not A Lot Going On At The Moment T-shirt
BUY
£22.52
£25.02
Etsy
Amanat
Shrunken Vacation Shirt
BUY
£24.95
£78.00
Free People
Reiss
Hailey Silk Shirt
BUY
£120.00
£198.00
Reiss
More from rag & bone
rag & bone
Elizabeth Cropped Cable-knit Wool Vest
BUY
$631.34
Net-A-Porter
rag & bone
Ohara Cowboy Hat
BUY
$150.00
$295.00
rag & bone
rag & bone
Heritage Wool Blend Baseball Cap
BUY
$79.75
$145.00
Nordstrom
rag & bone
Logan Shopper
BUY
$495.00
Revolve
More from Tops
StitchAtelierr
Love You To The Moon And To Saturn Tshirt
BUY
£16.75
£22.34
Etsy
TeeAtelier
Not A Lot Going On At The Moment T-shirt
BUY
£22.52
£25.02
Etsy
Amanat
Shrunken Vacation Shirt
BUY
£24.95
£78.00
Free People
Reiss
Hailey Silk Shirt
BUY
£120.00
£198.00
Reiss
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted