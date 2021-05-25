Bissell

Iconpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$399.99 $299.99

Buy Now Review It

High-Performance Digital Motor spins at up to 420 miles per hour for powerful cordless cleaning performance. 25V Lithium-Ion Battery offers cordless convenience with three cleaning modes. Our patented Tangle-Free Brush Roll spins up to 3200 RPM, leaving no hair wrap behind and making it the vacuum for pet households. The Mess-Free Dirt Tank with Clean Slide Technology allows you control the dust and dander to eliminate the clean up after the cleanup. Easily converts to a hand or high-reach vacuum, so you can clean more spaces with a single, innovative machine. Clean pet messes anywhere your pet goes with the Motorized Turbo Brush Tool, LED-Lighted Crevice Tool + Dusting Brush, Pet Dusting Brush, and Flexible Crevice Tool Every Bissell purchase helps save pets. Bissell proudly supports Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. Power Source Type: Battery Powered Bissell is proud to offer our best cordless pet hair management system for homes with pets. The ICONpet Pro Cordless is designed for pet homes by Bissell's Pet Parent engineers. This cordless vacuum is equipped with a High-Powered Digital Motor and a 25V lithium-ion battery that together offer a faster and easier way to vacuum your entire home and car. Forget about that annoying hair wrap around the brush roll. Our innovative Tangle-Free Brush Roll leaves no hair wrap behind. This machine also lays flat to clean under beds and couches with remarkably bright LED lights on the vacuum’s foot to help you see pet hair and other debris that are easy to miss in the dark. It includes a Soft Bare Floor Brush Roll to gently and effectively vacuum your delicate hard floors. The ICONpet Pro Cordless quickly converts into a hand and high-reach vacuum. Plus, it works with specialized pet tools to clean messes anywhere your pet goes. And when you’re done cleaning, emptying the dirt tank is a cinch with our Mess Free Empty Dirt Tank with CleanSlide Technology. Bissell proudly supports Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a Bissell product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.