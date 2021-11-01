Charlotte Tilbury

Iconic Mini Lip Wardrobe

Darlings, lipstick is HAPPINESS IN A TUBE! Gift HAPPINESS to all of the lipstick-loving STARS in your life with my NEW! Iconic Mini Lip Wardrobe! Create a lip look for every mood and every occasion, from a dreamy nude-pink Pillow Talk pout to a festive red pout inspired by old Hollywood glamour! Featuring 4 mini lipsticks in some of my most ICONIC, GLOBALLY-LOVED, SUITS-ALL shades, this is a magical beauty stocking filler that everyone will adore this holiday season! Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Original: On everyone’s lips, this iconic matte, nude-pink lipstick is the ultimate celebrity and supermodel secret, creating MAKEUP MANIA across the globe as the secret to fuller, wider-looking lips! Matte Revolution lipstick in Walk of No Shame: The globally-loved, berry-rose, lip-enhancing hue that’s loved by supermodels and stars with a confidence-enhancing, cashmere-soft matte finish. Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium: Fall in love with MORE Pillow Talk with my Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium; dreamy warm-berry pink lipstick with a modern matte finish. Mini Matte Revolution lipstick in Red Carpet Red: A true ruby red lipstick with a modern matte finish for a classic red pout inspired by old Hollywood glamour!