Daniel Wellington

Iconic Link

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Daniel Wellington

A modern take on a classic design, the Iconic Link is the revelation behind years of meticulous craftsmanship. The Iconic Link features a luxurious metal bracelet with three-piece links; each segment is comprised of solid steel, individually crafted pieces in an elegantly tapered form, ensuring a seamless transition from case to clasp. The distinctive and sculptural lines of the raised midpiece blend effortlessly with the watch case, as our signature twelve index dial takes on a renewed, modern silhouette. The Iconic Link is available in polished stainless steel (316L) with a vibrant silver finish or with refined rose gold plating. The link bracelet can be adjusted for a perfect fit at your Daniel Wellington store or local watchmaker.