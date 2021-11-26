Universal Standard

Iconic Geneva Dress

$120.00 $55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

The Iconic Geneva Dress is the style that started it all... Now, it's featured in wardrobes everywhere alongside collections in all colors. Made from a Peruvian cotton blend we developed ourselves, this piece is colorfast, has incredible bounce-back, and is pilling resistant. Designed with an asymmetrical hem that creates a lovely drape and ruching effect. What makes it so popular? Versatile, stylish, and best of all, comfortable, the Geneva Dress is the effortless option you'll reach for every time. Easily dress it up with some heels or down with some classic sneakers. Being iconic isn't that hard, actually. It's all in the dress.