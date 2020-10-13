Core 10

‘icon Series’ The Dare Devil High Waist Legging – 28″

$45.00 $31.50

79% Polyamide, 21% Elastane Imported Machine Wash High-waisted legging made with 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric featuring pintuck detailing above the knee, and shine fabric around calf Reference our size chart to achieve the best fit Drop-in pocket at center back waistband fits a smartphone Pair with the Dare Devil Sports Bra for the complete look An Amazon brand - Mixing matte with shine, this high-waisted legging makes a statement with pintucked panels. Empowering women to reach their full potential is at the heart of what we do. Because when you're wearing Core 10, you're ready to experience more. Be more. Live more.