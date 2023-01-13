Negative

Icon Robe

$55.00

Fact: anyone who wears this robe looks instantly chic and sophisticated. If you'd rather not look that way, def don't buy it. Details Sizing FAQs Luxurious and slinky with the right amount of weighted gravitas Details to note: shawl collar neck, extended cuffs, jetted pockets Intentionally relaxed fit drapes with ease and doesn't cling Tea-length hem hits above the ankle, but below the knee (on most) Works as sleepwear, also as streetwear - we won't judge 100% high density woven poly, aka feels like silk but washable Easy to launder: machine wash cold/delicate, tumble dry low S = dress size 0-4 M = dress size 6-8 L = dress size 10-12 XL = dress size 12-14 The Robe is an easy, relaxed fit - meant to hang and hug just right and easy to style as you wish. Layered over pajamas or solo, open or loosely tied - it's instant chic. Questions? Talk to us: hello@negativeunderwear.com Orders over $100 ship for free. All unworn items, with tags attached and in their original packaging are eligible for return or direct exchange within 21 days of placing your order. Want to know our full returns policies? Here you go.Want more info about shipping, materials or care instructions? Here! Anything else? Email us at hello@negativeunderwear.com