Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Gym Bag
Sweaty Betty
Icon Gym Bag 2.0
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sweaty Betty
Need a few alternatives?
Alo Yoga
Traverse Duffle
BUY
$158.00
Alo Yoga
Sweaty Betty
Icon Gym Bag 2.0
BUY
$128.00
Sweaty Betty
Adidas
Diablo Small Duffel Bag
BUY
$18.75
$25.00
Amazon
Society6
Be Happy Colors Rainbow Duffle Bag
BUY
$37.50
$50.00
Society6
More from Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty
Motion Longline Parka
BUY
$149.00
$298.00
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty
Therma Run Earwarmer
BUY
£25.00
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty
After Class Wide Leg Pants
BUY
$98.00
Bloomingdale's
Sweaty Betty
Puffer Mittens
BUY
£25.00
£50.00
Sweaty Betty
More from Gym Bag
Alo Yoga
Traverse Duffle
BUY
$158.00
Alo Yoga
Sweaty Betty
Icon Gym Bag 2.0
BUY
$128.00
Sweaty Betty
Adidas
Diablo Small Duffel Bag
BUY
$18.75
$25.00
Amazon
Society6
Be Happy Colors Rainbow Duffle Bag
BUY
$37.50
$50.00
Society6
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted