Icicles No. 46 Glass P-spot Pleaser

Curvy Glass Delivers Dynamite P-Spot Pleasure! Send your prostate on a joy ride with this slim and sexy 4.5 inches glass anal pleaser! Just add lube to make this plug’s firm surface super-slick. The curvy shape slips inside up to 3.25 inches and expertly targets your P-Spot with a 1” wide head. Heat or cool your glass toy in water for thrilling temperature play! Safety ring for easy control & removal. Exquisite glass prostate stimulator Made from high quality hand blown glass Tapered tip for easy insertion Curvy bulbs angled for maximum sensation Slim neck lets your muscles hold it in Glass holds temperature for amazing hot or cold play Safety ring at base Introduce your backdoor to the uniquely thrilling feel of glass! The Icicles No. 46 Glass P-Spot Pleaser is designed especially for amazing anal play. Get its already-slick glass surface even wetter with your favorite lube, then use the tapered tip to slide this prostate toy inside. Feel that? It’s the Icicles No. 46 Glass P-Spot Pleaser’s bulbs and curves expertly stimulating your prostate. Leave this p-spot toy in like a plug, or thrust and move for amazing anal stimulation. The safety ring at the base of this sex toy makes play pleasurable and safe. You can really heat things up – or cool things down! – by adding temperature play to the mix. Since glass holds temperature, use a bowl of cold or warm water to make your P-Spot Pleaser take on sexy chills or heated thrills. It’s like unlocking a whole new world of pleasure. When you’re finished, wash the Icicles No. 46 Glass P-Spot Pleaser with antibacterial soap and water or Adam & Eve Pure And Clean Toy Cleaner. Due to manufacturer pricing policies, we are unable to offer further (all) discounts on this item.