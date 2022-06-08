Pipedreams Products

Icicles No 38 Glass Whip

Glass whip Authentic leather strands With handy grip Can also be used as dildo Elegant, upscale, and hand-crafted with amazing attention to detail, this luxurious glass flogger will leave you breathless. Each hand-blown Icicle glass piece is sleek, unique, and made to play hard. The hypoallergenic glass is nonporous and body safe, and when cared for properly, is designed to last a lifetime. The glass Cat-O-Nine Tails features genuine bull leather tresses that are soft enough for beginner play but heavy enough to deliver a firm whack! The heavy-duty weighted glass handle is hand-blown and doubles as a glass dildo for vaginal or anal play. The beautiful textured swirls provide added stimulation, and the glass handle can be heated or cooled for tempting temperature play. Both practical and stylish, this gorgeous glass flogger is the perfect addition to any glass or fetish collection. To clean, use Pipedream Toy Cleaner and run the glass handle under warm water, making sure not to get the leather tresses wet. Do not use in the microwave or dishwasher.